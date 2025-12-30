Britney Spears takes subtle jibe at family in sarcastic Christmas post

Britney Spears reportedly spent Christmas with son Jayden

Britney Spears has opened about her turbulent relationship with her family in a belated Christmas post.

Taking it to Instagram, the 44-year-old singer wrote a detailed note sarcastically taking a jibe at her family. Britney referred to them as “my sweet innocent family.”

The Criminal singer shared a photo of a Christmas tree and wrote, "Merry late Christmas to my beautiful family who have never disrespected me, harmed me, ever done anything completely unacceptable or caused unbelievable trauma, the kind you can’t fix”

Spears continued, “To my dear sweet innocent family … so so sorry I was busy this Christmas but I will definitely show up and surprise you soon … I can’t wait …. hello, beautiful Ivy … I just want to hold you, my love … Godspeed, friends.”

According to the reports, Sam Asghari’s ex spent her holiday with her 19-year-old son, Jayden, while her mother Lynn spent Christmas eve with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

A source told PEOPLE magazine, "Britney had a fun time celebrating Christmas with Jayden - it's been such a special holiday."

Britney parted ways amicably with former husband Sam in 2023. 14 months after their marriage, their divorce was finalized, in May 2024.

Even though Sam admitted that he wanted to sign a prenup so that Britney could be financially "protected", but the singer refrained from signing it.