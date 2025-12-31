Atheist woman claims near-death experience took her to AFTERLIFE, personal hell

A New York woman has claimed that she experienced the afterlife, particularly hell, during a near-death experience following a heroin overdose in 2019.

Opening up about her strange experience, Betty Guadagno said she learned about human suffering and saw her whole life play out in front of her eyes, including the decision to accept certain challenges on Earth before her birth.

Betty became a drug addict and an atheist after her parents, who were also addicts, died by suicide in 2007. She was 35 years old when the overdose took her to another realm, which Betty described as her own "personal hell".

She said: “I realised that I am not a victim of the world around me. I am a divine co-creator of my reality,” adding that it became clear that she would be the one to break the family’s cycle of addiction.

Since surviving the overdose, Betty has felt a spiritual hand helping her quit and miraculously eased the pain of withdrawal.

In conversation with YouTube channel NDE Journey, Betty said that she was forcefully sent back to Earth and joined her body despite wanting not to get back. She said she survived the overdose without any assistance and anti–overdose medication.

She stated: “It was the most divine intervention in my life at its fullest.”