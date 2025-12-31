Afghan national arrested after crowbar attack at UK hospital, five injured

UK police have arrested a 20-year-old Afghan national who attacked five people at a hospital with a crowbar after being denied an appointment.

According to police, the incident occurred shortly after 12:00 GMT and the victims were treated at Newton Community Hospital in Newton-le-Willows, St Helens - none of them received any life-threatening injury.

Police said the man became increasingly agitated when he was told to leave the facility. He damaged the counter before assaulting people inside the hospital.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released by authorities, was detained on suspicion of five counts of Section 18 wounding, as well as affray and criminal damage.

A Best One shop employee, who called the police after a victim fled the scene bleeding and entered his store, said: “I gave her my phone to call. I could see blood and she said somebody was attacking everybody.”

The victim was given medical assistance and around 10-15 police cars responded to the scene and detained the violent individual.

Residents of the area said they were shocked by the incident. One resident said: “I am so shocked that something like this happened in Newton.”

Mersey and West Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust stated that they were closely working with the Police regarding the incident, adding: “Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of our staff, patients and visitors, and we are providing full support to those affected.”