Iran signals interest in buying US aircraft if nuclear deal is reached

Iran is considering buying US aircraft if the two countries succeed in reaching a nuclear deal, a senior official has revealed.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s deputy director for economic diplomacy, Hamid Ghanbari, the durability of a potential agreement could be tied to the United States (U.S.) benefits in sectors offering high and quick economic returns.

He acknowledged that previous nuclear agreements with world powers had not secured U.S. economic interests, adding, “Common interests in the oil and gas fields, mining investments, and even aircraft purchases are included in the negotiations.”

The statement from the Iranian official comes just days after the second round of talks between the U.S. and Iranian officials as the two countries try to solve the decades-old issue involving Tehran’s nuclear program.

Last year, the U.S. carried out Operation Midnight Hammer, during which it struck the Iranian nuclear sites with its B2 bombers and the situation has since remained tense in the region.

Washington has dispatched a second aircraft carrier to the region. A U.S. official revealed that the Pentagon was preparing for a sustainable military campaign against the Islamic Republic in case the talks collapse.

Earlier, the United States (U.S.) Secretary of State Marco Rubio also reiterated President Trump’s commitment to pursuing diplomacy.

However, he warned that negotiations may not succeed, saying, “No one's ever been able to do a successful deal with Iran but we're going to try.”