Kevin Durant goes after fan for taking Kendrick's side over Drake

Kevin Durant hops into the beef, calling out a fan on X (formerly Twitter) for taking Kendrick's side over Drake, but the fan didn’t hold it back and shared the screenshots on the platform.

After a user criticized Drake and praised Kendrick Lamar, KD was accused of going after a fan on the social media platform X.

The screenshots of the alleged chat by X user with the handle name @MrBusby408 appear to be direct messages sent from Durant’s verified account rather than an anonymous throwaway account.

The exchange appears to be stirred from commentary linked to the widely reported Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud.

Let’s find out what the X user shared on the platform that generated buzz on social media.

The user on X posted images that he claims show messages received in the DM from Durant’s official X account, while also claiming publicly that the screenshots are “100% real.”

The user admitted that he once understood how public figures can be held accountable for previous comments made.

He went on to explain that he had confronted backlash online in the past before criticizing what he termed as repeated direct messages.

“Look, I got my past transgressions that I’ve been put on the summer jam screen for past s*** I’ve said. So in a way I KINDA empathize with Kevin Durant…”

The tone changed as the user alleged the two remained in contact. However, he didn’t mince words while describing the situation.

“But this—BEEN a whole weirdo that be talking to himself in my DMs."

The screenshots making rounds on the internet indicate the back-and-forth began when the user showed love for Kendrick Lamar and took shots at Drake.

Durant has not issued a clarification addressing the screenshots controversy.

Although the images appear to feature DMs from his verified account, their originality has not been independently confirmed.

The claims mentioned remain unverified until there comes a clarification.

Durant is famous for embroiling directly with fans on social media, which has often landed him in controversies and talk of the town in online spaces.