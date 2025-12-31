Baba Vanga's chilling 'ultimate doomsday' prediction surfaces as 2025 ends

Blind Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga’s prophecy has revealed the exact date of “absolute doomsday” for Earth nearly 30 years after her death. The cult figure among conspiracy theorists is known for foretelling major events such as 9/11 and Covid-19 pandemic.

One of her chilling prophecies has gained attention as it revealed the exact year when humanity will face its ultimate demise and the universe will cease to exist.

According to Baba Vanga, also known as the Nostradamus of the Balkans, a cosmic event of unknown proportions will destroy the universe in 5079, over 3,000 years from today.

Her prophecy indicated a detailed timeline depicting humanity’s evolution and then its destruction. The timeline is as follows:

A war on Mars in 3,005

A Moon-collision in 3,010

Humans colonize another planet, go extinct on Earth in 3,797

Humans to get capability to cure all diseases and remove all evil by 4,300s

Reaching peak of civilisation by 4,674

Discovering the boundary of universe in the ending years

There are no written records of her prophecies and most of the accounts come from her niece, Krasimira Stoyanova, who documented the late mystic’s visions after her death in 1,996.

Though some of her prophecies have come true, some have also been proven false.

She predicted that humans will make contact with aliens in 2025. As of today, December 31, 2025, there are no apparent signs of this prophecy coming true