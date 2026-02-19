 
Google's Gemini Lyria 3: AI music generator that creates 30-second songs

Lyria 3 is considered as most advanced music generation model of Google yet

Quratulain Akram
February 19, 2026

Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Gemini is now able to compose original music.

Via its official blog post, the company announced on Wednesday, February 18, that Gemini can now generate AI tunes for millions of users worldwide.

The feature is supported by Google DeepMind’s new Lyris 3 model, which is considered the most advanced music generation model to date.

With Lyria 3, users can create 30-second music tracks with simple prompts. It also allows users to upload reference photos or videos.

Responding to the prompt, Gemini will generate lyrics, music, and even album cover art in seconds.

Unlike earlier versions, Lyria 3 doesn’t require users to provide their own lyrics. Rather, it handles everything on its own.

However, users can enjoy full creative control over style, vocals, and tempo by giving personalised prompts.

It also enables users to remix existing tracks from a library of presets covering genres from folk ballads to pop music.

The company stated that for now, Lyria 3 can generate music in English, German, Spanish, French, Hindi, Japanese, Korean, and Portuguese.

Google is planning to cover more languages in advanced models.

The feature rolls out for desktop users on February 16, while users can access it on the mobile app in the next several days.  

