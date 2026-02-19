 
Geo News

Yoon Suk Yeol handed life sentence for insurrection in South Korea: Here's what we know

Other officials were sentenced alongside Yoon, including his former intelligence commander and ex-police chief

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 19, 2026

Yoon Suk Yeol handed life sentence for insurrection in South Korea: Heres what we know
Yoon Suk Yeol handed life sentence for insurrection in South Korea: Here's what we know

The ousted South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol has been handed over a life imprisonment over his failed 2024 martial law bid.

Yoon Suk Yeol was found guilty of rebellion and abuse of authority following his failed attempts to impose martial law in the country.

Yoon’s sentence follows that of his former prime minister Han Duck Soo, who was sentenced to 23 years of imprisonment last month; the court ruled it as an “insurrection from the top.”

That sentence was eight years more than the 15 years prosecutors had asked for.

The court had found the former premier Han guilty of abetting Yoon’s martial law attempt and his failure to convene an official cabinet meeting to give a nod to the former president’s decree.

For context, Han was the first cabinet member under Yoon’s presidency to be convicted over the 2024 coup attempt, joining the former interior minister Lee Sang-min, who is serving a seven-year sentence behind bars.

Other officials were sentenced alongside Yoon, including his former intelligence commander and ex-police chief.

Yoon, and those convicted alongside him have the right to file appeals against the judgement within a period of one week.

The former South Korean president did not display any emotions as he appeared straight-faced upon receiving the sentence.

The judge in his verdict said Yoon had damaged South Korea’s democracy fundamentally and deserved a harsh punishment.

However, Yoon had earlier maintained that his martial law attempt was nothing more than an innocent gesture aimed at spotlighting the opposition party’s corruptions, but the judge didn’t buy it.

Google's Gemini Lyria 3: AI music generator that creates 30-second songs
Google's Gemini Lyria 3: AI music generator that creates 30-second songs
Colossal's dire wolves are now living as pack for first time in 10,000 years
Colossal's dire wolves are now living as pack for first time in 10,000 years
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies for first time in landmark social media addiction trial
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies for first time in landmark social media addiction trial
Decades-old rule overturned after massive shark filmed in freezing Antarctic depths
Decades-old rule overturned after massive shark filmed in freezing Antarctic depths
South African gold fever sparked as hundreds dig Johannesburg after man finds gold nuggets
South African gold fever sparked as hundreds dig Johannesburg after man finds gold nuggets
Healthy Ramadan meal plan that keeps you energized until Iftar
Healthy Ramadan meal plan that keeps you energized until Iftar
Charles Bronson, Britain's longest serving inmate, faces fresh fight for freedom
Charles Bronson, Britain's longest serving inmate, faces fresh fight for freedom
Indian university under fire for showcasing Chinese robot as its own
Indian university under fire for showcasing Chinese robot as its own