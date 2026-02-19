Google’s Lyria 3: Complete guide to crafting perfect AI music prompts

Google has rolled out its most advanced generative AI music model “Lyria 3” that is now available in Gemini too.

However, generating a perfect song requires more than just typing “make a song.”

Google has unveiled a detailed guide to teach users how to get the most out of its AI song generator.

The secret of a perfect song lies in the “prompt.”

Three ways to create music

Lyria three has three main approaches to create music.

Simple prompts: With basic prompts like “a rock song about summer” provide beginner-friendly versions.

Image-to-music prompts: These enable users to upload a photo as an inspiration and let the AI composer create music to match the aesthetic.

Detailed structured prompts: Technical users can also give commands like granular control over tempo, dynamics, instruments, and vocal styles.

Detailed structure prompts can be “Create a track that merges 1970s funk with modern electronic synthwave. Tempo should be110BPM. Use instruments like slap bass, guitar, Moog synthesizer, and a crisp drum machine with heavy reverb. Build from mellow verse to explosive chorus with brass stabs and keep no vocals.”

Another example is “Tune a melancholic bluegrass song with electronic lo-fi beats underneath. Keep tempo at 75 BPM, use instruments like acoustic bajo, mournful fiddle, vinyl crackle, soft 808 kicks. Use male vocals which should be gentle and weathered singing about a long journey home.”

Similarly, if a user wants to create some Bollywood-inspired song, the prompt should be similar to: “High-energy Bollywood dance floor track, tempo: 128 BPM, instruments: brass section, dhol, electronic dance beats, synth hooks, percussion. Both male and female duet vocals. With playful and energetic lyrics about dancing all night.”

Choosing genre and style

According to Google, it is important to think about the genre of song carefully. Lyria 3 is capable of generating music in different genres, ranging from early 90s hip-hop to modern music, and creating fusions like K-pop tunes, etc. The more specific the prompt is about era and style, the more tailored the music will be.

Turning photos into soundtracks

When a user uploads an image, AI considers who or what appears in the photo, analysing expression, locations, and overall scene.

Users can attach holiday snaps, photos with friends and family, cartoons, and even scientific diagrams. AI analyses the mood and composes accordingly.

Customising vocals and lyrics

For vocals, users can also specify gender, range, and age. Lyrics can be written on the basis of themes or any sample poetry or expression.

For instance, type “fast-paced rap with repeated phrases from backing vocals.” Lyria 3 layers various vocal styles on the basis of the provided prompt.

Experiment and Explore

Google encourages its users to experiment. Therefore, to create a unique composition, it is important to try unusual prompts combining different instruments, layered harmonies, and specific vocal patterns.

Lyria 3 is now available in the Gemini app for 18+ users and can create music in multiple languages, including English, German, Spanish, French, Hindi, Japanese, Korean, and Portuguese. Google is planning to offer more languages in the future.