Deen the Great elbowed by former MMA fighter Tiki Ghosn during brawl

A former MMA fighter gets into a heavy brawl with a streamer after the former elbowed Dean the Great; the moment was caught on camera, which has now gone viral.

Dean the Great, whose real name is Nurideen Shabazz, is an influencer-turned-boxer.

Tiki Ghosn was spotted hitting Dean the Great in the face and knocking him out at a party after a brawl, which the influencer seemed to start.

In the viral video, Dean the Great can be heard arguing why Ghosn would deny knowing who he was.

“You do know who I am,” Shabazz was heard saying during the heat of the moment.

Responding to this, Ghosn said, “I don’t know you. Nice to meet you, though.”

Tensions rose as Dean the Great kept pressing Ghosn with questions. The men around them intervened to deescalate the situation.

Who is Tiki Ghosn?

Ghosn is currently associated with Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, as manager, who has been an American MMA fighter, a former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, and an actor.

As an MMA fighter, Ghson finished with a 10-7-0 record, winning his last fight that was held in March 2008, while breaking a streak of five straight defeats.

Hailing from Southern California, he was earlier represented by current UFC president Dana White.

Ghosn has the credit of training as a coach on the Ultimate Fighter and worked with leading names in the MMA universe, including Ken Shamrock, Michael Bisping, and Tito Ortiz.

Who exactly is Dean the Great?

Shabazz has triumphed in his first seven fights; his second was the only professional bout he’s competed in.

He was handed his first defeat by Amado Vargas in an exhibition fight in December last year.

Once a boxer, he has now switched careers, becoming a YouTube streamer in 2013, where he has amassed over 528,000 subscribers.