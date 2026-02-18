Colossal’s dire wolves are now living as pack for first time in 10,000 years

Colossal Biosciences, the Dallas-based “de extinction” company, has successfully saved dire wolves from extinction.

The three animals are now living together as a pack for the first time in millennia.

The pack includes two males named Romulus and Remus who were born on October 1, 2024, from fertilised eggs implanted into surrogate dog mothers.

The female member is named Khaleesi. She was born in January 2025.

The species was made famous by the HBO series “Game of Thrones,” which premiered in 2011. Even the scientists named Khaleesi after a famous character of the series.

Dire wolves featured in HBO series 'Game of Thrones'

The creatures represented the sigil of House Stark and appeared as companions to the Stark children from the very first season.

After 16 months, the dire wolves have now reached full maturity and now eat, play, and hunt together on Colossal’s 2,000 acre preserve.

Colossal’s chief animal officer said: “They’re good at the hunting part, but they’re bad at the killing part.”

He said that the pack’s first successful chase was a rabbit, but they kept it alive. However, since then, they have mastered small prey and now pursue deer.

The company plans to expand the pack with more pups in development.