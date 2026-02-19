 
Canada's Sidney Crosby to get imaging after injury at Olympics: Here's latest on SID

The 38-year-old center tried hard to remain in the game, but he had to leave later in the period and could not return

Geo News Digital Desk
February 19, 2026

Canada's Sidney Crosby to get imaging after injury at Olympics: Here's latest on SID

The captain of the Canadian men’s ice hockey team, Sidney Crosby, got injured in the quarterfinal match against Czechia on Wednesday, February 18.

Crosby got severely injured during the second period of Canada’s 4-3 overtime rally against Czechia in the Olympic hockey quarterfinals.

Crosby is set to undergo imaging to determine the exact nature of his lower-body injury.

While during the third period, Hockey Canada ruled him out, citing a lower-body injury.

The 38-year-old center tried hard to remain in the game, but he had to leave later in the period and could not return.

Crosby returned to the bench, where he was doubled over in pain. He headed to the locker room, limping, as Canada went down 2-1.

It marked the first time the Canadians trailed in the tournament.

Crosby has six points (two goals, four assists) through four games, tied for third on the talented Canadian squad.

Being the oldest player on Canada’s roster and the most accomplished, since his golden goal in overtime against the United States to defeat them at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver.

Providing some updates on the injury, Team Canada’s coach Jon Cooper said, “You just rarely see it, and so for him, something definitely went wrong. but he just thought he wasn’t in a position to help the team for the rest of the night.”

It is, however, unclear if SID would make a comeback for Canada’s semifinal quest on Friday, February 20.

Cooper added, "Right now, I don’t know. I don’t even have my poker face on either, because I honestly don’t know.”

