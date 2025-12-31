China withdraws warships after massive drills around Taiwan

China has pulled back its military ships from the seas around Taiwan after massive military drills aimed at sending a message to the island's separatist forces and foreign powers.

Through the live-fire war games, dubbed Justice Mission 2025, Chinese forces simulated the blockade of key areas and ports.

According to the U.S. intelligence reports, China is planning to take control of Taiwan by 2027 as part of its One China Policy.

All branches participated in the drills including Navy, Air Force, Army and the Rocket force.

The military exercise concluded on Wednesday and China has now moved its warships away from the island.

Taiwanese authorities strongly protested and condemned the exercises, declaring them a threat to regional security and blatant provocation.

The island's forces remained on high alert and monitored Chinese naval manoeuvres from its emergency response centre.

Head of Taiwan’s Ocean Affairs Council Kuan Bi-ling said: “The maritime situation has calmed down, with ships and vessels gradually departing.”

This comes after Taiwan signed an $11-billion arms deal with the United States.

China considers Taiwan (officially Republic of China) as its own territory and has offered a peaceful reunification to the island multiple times.

However, Taiwan rejects the offer and has vowed to defend democracy and freedom.