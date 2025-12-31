Russia builds unqiue quantum computer prototype with improved real-world testing

In a landmark milestone, breaking free from reliance on foreign technology, Russia has unveiled a new quantum computer prototype, fulfilling its long-standing goal to develop advanced computing systems.

A working machine, the new Russian quantum computer has been built by Russian research institutions, as confirmed by engineers through successful early-stage testing.

The prototype mitigates qubit instability and scaling limitations in quantum computing, with researchers reporting improved control over quantum states, enabling the system to perform basic quantum operations with greater reliability than previous domestic models.

Yekaterina Solntseva, the director of Quantum Technologies at Rosatom State Corporation, stated, “Reaching the 72-qubit mark on an atom-based platform confirms the systematic development of the domestic quantum project.”

Unlike many announcements solely focusing on qubit counts, this prototype primarily addresses operational reliability. Engineers designed it as a testbed to validate hardware behaviour under real-world conditions, including temperature control and sustained operation.

The quantum feat is in line with Russia’s national quantum technology programme, which aims to achieve practical quantum computing, secure quantum communications, and advanced sensing technologies by 2030.

While it is not designed for immediate commercial use, the prototype serves as a foundation for larger machines capable of handling more complex tasks.

As global competition in quantum computing heats up, with significant advancements reported in the U.S., China, and Europe, Russian researchers are directing their resources towards domestic sourcing and modular design.

This approach indicates strategic independence amid restricted access to advanced chip manufacturing. Involving leading specialists and younger scientists, this initiative is expected to engage the next generation in Russia’s critical scientific advancements.