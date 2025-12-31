Who is Sara Foster? Outrage erupts after actress's viral post links Minnesota Childcare fraud to murder

Actress and producer Sara Foster has sparked outrage after hinting at a connection between Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman’s murder and the ongoing investigation into the childcare fraud.

The controversy erupted amid the FBI’s probe into the alleged financial misconduct, sparked by state officials and intense debate online about the authenticity of her claims.

Foster’s alleged claims have sparked a firestorm amid the ongoing FBI probe, with video of an empty building and a misspelled sign fueling public outrage over government negligence.

In a dramatic turn of events, the 44-year-old daughter of Canadian record producer David Foster took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, December 28, and suggested that Hortman’s murder may be linked to the ongoing investigation of alleged fraud in Minnesota.

Foster wrote, "So are we just planning on pretending like her murder isn’t connected to the multi-billion fraud scandal just uncovered? Mmmmkay.”

Netizens react

As soon as the post surfaced online, it went viral and drew backlash from netizens with an intense debate.

One X user wrote, “Wasn't the murderer a Walz appointee?"

Another added, "Add it to the long list of things that no one will ever be held responsible for."

A third user commented, "Correct, and all the videos coming from the Somalian Community threatening anybody who investigates them."

Actress Sara Foster is at the center of an online backlash after she suggested a link between Melissa Hortman’s murder and the ongoing investigation, drawing another figure into the controversy.

As per the Daily Mail report, a Minnesota state senator slammed actress Sara Foster for drawing a link between the murder of lawmaker Melissa Hortman and the current Somali fraud probe.

Earlier this year, Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed in their Brooklyn Park home.

Authorities state the suspect, Vance Luther Boelter, had a broader intent to target dozens of liberal lawmakers and abortion providers.

Who's Sara Foster?

Sara Foster, 44 years old, is the daughter of Canadian comedian and record producer David Foster.

She is an acclaimed comedian and producer for co-creating and starring in the VH1 parody reality show Barely Famous with her younger sister, Erin Foster.