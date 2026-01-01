Body of missing Texas teen Camila Mendoza Olmos found as cause of death revealed

The search for the 19-year-old missing Texas teen ended up in tragedy, as authorities have identified her after a body was found on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

Camila Mendoza’s family held onto desperate hope in the days after Christmas Eve that they would see their missing teenager again, even as uncertainty loomed.

But the tragic news followed Tuesday’s grim discovery of a body that appeared to have been in the field for five or six days, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Body of missing Texas teen Camila Mendoza Olmos found

Camila Mendoza Olmos's cause of death revealed

The search for Olmos continued over the week, with the Sheriff's Office releasing footage that was believed to be her last seen movements on December 30, 2025.

The medical examiner informed Olmos’s family that the body found had been identified as Camila Mendoza Olmos.

Camila Mendoza’s cause of death is ruled to be suicide, as she shot herself in the head, the medical examiner has confirmed

Olmos’s body was discovered just 100 yards away from her home in Bexar County.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar disclosed that a firearm was also recovered near Olmos’s body.

"A 9mm pistol belonging to one of her relatives was reported missing around the time of her disappearance, but it’s unclear if the firearm located at the scene is a match," as reported by the New York Post.

Salazar also revealed officials found information indicating the teen had been struggling with depression and thoughts of suicide due to school, work, and a broken relationship.

“Olmos was a young person going through a very tough time in her life,” added Javier Salazar, the Bexar County Sheriff.

What did the video reveal about Camila Mendoza's last sighting?

The video released by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office on December 30 on their Facebook page showed a motorist who had spotted Camila Mendoza Olmos moments after she left her home.

In it, a woman seen wearing a black hoodie and dark pants was seen walking north along Wildhorse Parkway near her home. She searched through her car the day she disappeared.

She only took her car keys and license with her, leaving her cell phone on her bed, according to details her family provided to police.

Olmos's childhood best friend, Camila Estrella, stated the two spoke on the phone the day before she went missing about going dress shopping for an outfit for a family gathering with Estrella’s beau.

Estrella recounted the last conversation: "She said, 'Bye Cami, I love you.'"

For context, the 19-year-old teen Camila Mendoza was first reported missing on December 24, 2025, after last being spotted leaving her family home around 6:58 a.m.