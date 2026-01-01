Did North Korea's Kim Jong Un hint at his successor on New Year's Eve?

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended the New Year’s celebrations in Pyongyang with his daughter Kim Ju Ae. Many analysts view this as a subtle announcement that Kim Ju Ae could become her father’s successor.

The video released by state media KCNA showed Kim Ju Ae accompanying her father and imitating him during the celebrations and hugging children alongside her father.

The North Korean government has not disclosed much information about the possible successor; however, South Korean intelligence suggests that she is a teenager, likely born in 2012 or 2013.

Intelligence assessments further suggest that Kim Ju Ae is likely being groomed to become the first female ruler of the country. It is believed that she has two other siblings never seen in public.

There is no official confirmation from North Korea if she’s going to be succeeding her father.

In his address on New Year’s Eve, the supreme leader said: “Your efforts have led to numerous successes and phenomenal changes in 2025.”

He urged the public to stay united as the ruling party’s congress is set to meet in a few weeks to set the agenda for the next five years.

KIm Jong Un also paid tribute to the soldiers fighting alongside Russia against Ukraine, declaring them the “greatest strength, pride and strong pillar” of the country.