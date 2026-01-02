Violinist Brian King Joseph sues actor Will Smith over 'grooming' allegations: here's why

Will Smith has started 2026 facing serious legal woes after a violinist from his recent tour filed a court complaint accusing the actor and his company of ‘grooming’ and wrongful termination.

The case was filed at the end of December 2025 and based on disturbing claims that surfaced during Smith’s Based on a True Story 2025 tour.

Musician Brian King Joseph named Smith, 57, and Treybull Studios Management as defendants in the court complaint that was filed on December 30, 2025.

Although Smith’s lawyer has brushed off the claims, telling the Daily Beast, “Mr. Joseph’s allegations concerning my client are false, baseless, and reckless.”

The attorney further added, while determined to fight the allegations, “They are categorically denied, and we will use all legal means available to address these claims and to ensure that the truth is brought to light.”

What does the lawsuit allege?

The lawsuit states that Joseph found wipes, a beer bottle, an earring, a red backpack, hospital discharge paperwork belonging to a stranger, and a bottle of HIV medication marked with another person’s name, according to Brian King Joseph.

A handwritten note was also allegedly left behind. The message read, “Brian, I’ll be back no later [sic] than 5:30, just us [drawn heart],” and was signed “Stone F.”

Joseph alleges the incident caused him to fear “an unknown person would return to his room intent on sexual activity.”

As per the lawsuit, Joseph states he immediately reported the situation to hotel security and tour management, hoping he would get help and protection.

Instead, tour management accused him of lying and blamed him for what happened.

What followed after that was Joseph lost his job, citing the tour management reportedly told him the tour was “moving in a different direction.”

As per the lawsuit, that excuse doesn’t hold up, as another violinist was hired almost immediately, which Joseph says confirms he was fired in retaliation.

Who is Brian King Joseph?

Brian King Joseph is a 33-year-old African-American electronic violinist from Washington, DC, who ascended to national fame after being crowned the title of America’s Got Talent Season 13 champion in 2018.

Joseph’s spectacular performances, such as "Lean On” and Coldplay’s "Something Just Like This,” secured his spot in the quarterfinals.

He was four when he got his hands on an instrument and later won MTV’s Cover of the Month, winning fans with his modern violin style, both onstage and on social media.

Beyond the hotel incident, Joseph’s lawsuit describes a pattern of “grooming and priming” for exploitation, starting from when they first met in November 2024.