Holly Ramsay brings 'BOLD' details of her married life into spotlight

Holly Ramsay made a bold move and statement as she defended her father Gordon's speech at her wedding to Adam Peaty.

Following her grand yet dramatic wedding to husband Adam Peaty on Saturday, birthday girl Holly ditched the ongoing festivities to jet off on her honeymoon just two days after their nuptials.

For those unfamiliar, the Olympian, 31, tied the knot with influencer Holly, 25, at Bath Abbey on December 27.

Amid the drama chef Gordon, 59, waded in saying his wife Tana 'will be a good mum to them both'.

The Sun reported that in his father of the bride speech Gordon commented on how beautiful Holly looked and told Adam he was a 'lucky man', adding: 'Look at Tana and that's what you have to look forward to.'

The publication goes on to claim that Gordon couldn't resist a sly dig at Adam's absent parents he told his daughter Holly: 'Shame you don't have the same.'

In a new interview with British Vogue, Holly shared a photo of herself and Adam smiling and laughing during Gordon's speech. The photo was captioned: 'Listening to dad's speech, looking around the room and feeling overwhelmed with the love and the happiness on our guests' faces.'

In a jibe at the estranged Peaty family, Holly revealed that her parents paid for her and Adam's luxurious Honeymoon to Mauritius, saying it was their 'wedding present'.

She said: 'We're going to Mauritius to just lie by the sea – that was our wedding present from my parents. I had to tell Adam we weren't basing our honeymoon around a 25-metre pool…'

Holly shared numerous snaps of the wedding with the fashion publication, including a rather awkward one of Holly and Adam posing with her parents and David and Victoria Beckham.