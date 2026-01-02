George Clooney hits back at Trump over French citizenship remarks

George Clooney responded to Donald Trump’s New Year’s Eve insults with a pointed political jab.

With just hours left in 2025, Trump took to Truth Social to criticize Clooney and his wife Amal.

The criticism came after reports confirmed the couple had been granted French citizenship.

Trump dismissed Clooney as 'not a movie star at all' and 'an average guy who complained constantly about politics,' while also linking France’s immigration policies to crime.

Reportedly, the US President responded to the actor who recalled that the president as a 'goofball' before he entered politics.

The Ocean's Eleven actor, however, didn’t stay quiet.

In a statement he quipped, “I totally agree with the current president. We have to make America great again. We’ll start in November.”

His words carried a clear political undertone hinting at the upcoming U.S. election.

The 64-year-old criticized major networks CBS and ABC in an interview with Variety for settling lawsuits filed by Trump.

The Jay Kelly star argued that their decisions weakened journalistic integrity.

“If CBS and ABC had challenged those lawsuits and said, ‘Go fuck yourself,’ we wouldn’t be where we are in the country,” Clooney said. “That’s simply the truth.”

He also took aim at Bari Weiss recently appointed to run CBS News.

Clooney questioned the direction of the network under her leadership.