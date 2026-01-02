Netflix January 2026: 'Bridgerton', 'Pokemon Horizons' and much more

Netflix is kicking off January with a packed lineup of new movies and TV series, featuring mystery dramas, romantic comedies, action thrillers, and major returning hits.

The month begins on January 1 with Run Away, the latest Harlan Coben adaptation. The eight-episode series stars James Nesbitt as a father searching for his missing daughter and is adapted by Danny Brocklehurst. The cast includes Minnie Driver, Ruth Jones, Alfred Enoch, and Lucian Msamati.

Rom-com fans can look forward to People We Meet on Vacation on January 9. Based on Emily Henry’s novel, the film stars Emily Bader and Tom Blyth as longtime friends who reconnect during a trip abroad.

Netflix’s biggest movie of the month arrives January 16 with The Rip, an action thriller starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. The film follows Miami cops whose trust collapses after finding a massive stash of cash.

The month ends with Bridgerton season 4, Part 1, debuting January 29. The season focuses on Benedict Bridgerton and includes eight episodes split into two parts.

Netflix is also adding dozens of movies, including Dune, 12 Years a Slave, Free Solo, District 9, and Erin Brockovich.

Check out the complete list below:

January 1

Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 2

Love from 9 to 5 (MX)

My Korean Boyfriend (BR)

Run Away (GB)

Time Flies (AR)

12 Years a Slave

30 Minutes or Less

Becky

Brüno

Colombiana

Conan the Destroyer

Dawn of the Dead

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

District 9

Dune

Erin Brockovich

Falling Skies: Seasons 1-5

Forever My Girl

Free Solo

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call

Green Room

Harry and the Hendersons

Hellboy

Johnny Mnemonic

Just Go With It

Lone Survivor

Man on Fire

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life

My Girl

Only the Brave

Pitch Perfect

Priscilla

Twins

Wild Things

January 2

Found: Seasons 1-2

Land of Sin (SE)

January 3

The Following: Seasons 1-3

January 5

Monday Night Raw: 2026

January 6

Pokémon Horizons: Season 3 – Rising Hope Part 1 (JP)

January 7

11.22.63: Season 1

Marcello Hernández: American Boy

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment: Season 2

January 8

HIS & HERS

Love Is Blind: Germany: Season 2 (DE)

January 9

Alpha Males: Season 4 (ES)

People We Meet on Vacation

Prodigal Son: Seasons 1-2

Stone Cold Fox

January 12

Monday Night Raw: 2026

January 13

The Boyfriend: Season 2 (JP)

January 14

The Queen of Flow: Season 3 (CO)

Veronica Mars: Seasons 1-3

January 15

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials (GB)

Bone Lake

Love Through a Prism (JP)

The Upshaws: Part 7

To Love, To Lose (TR)

January 16

Can This Love Be Translated? (KR)

No Tail to Tell (KR)

Southland: Seasons 1-5

The Rip

January 19

Monday Night Raw: 2026

Sandokan: Season 1

January 20

Just a Dash: Seasons 1-3

Rizzoli & Isles: Seasons 1-7

Star Search

WWE: Unreal: Season 2

January 21

Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart (GB)

January 22

Cosmic Princess Kaguya! (JP)

Finding Her Edge

January 23

Skyscraper Live

The Big Fake (IT)

January 26

Monday Night Raw: 2026

My Sesame Street Friends: My Sesame Music

January 27

Mike Epps: Delusional

Take That

January 29

Bridgerton: Season 4 Part 1