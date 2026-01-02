Netflix January 2026: 'Bridgerton', 'Pokemon Horizons' and much more

January 02, 2026
Netflix is kicking off January with a packed lineup of new movies and TV series, featuring mystery dramas, romantic comedies, action thrillers, and major returning hits.
The month begins on January 1 with Run Away, the latest Harlan Coben adaptation. The eight-episode series stars James Nesbitt as a father searching for his missing daughter and is adapted by Danny Brocklehurst. The cast includes Minnie Driver, Ruth Jones, Alfred Enoch, and Lucian Msamati.
Rom-com fans can look forward to People We Meet on Vacation on January 9. Based on Emily Henry’s novel, the film stars Emily Bader and Tom Blyth as longtime friends who reconnect during a trip abroad.
Netflix’s biggest movie of the month arrives January 16 with The Rip, an action thriller starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. The film follows Miami cops whose trust collapses after finding a massive stash of cash.
The month ends with Bridgerton season 4, Part 1, debuting January 29. The season focuses on Benedict Bridgerton and includes eight episodes split into two parts.
Netflix is also adding dozens of movies, including Dune, 12 Years a Slave, Free Solo, District 9, and Erin Brockovich.
Check out the complete list below:
January 1
Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 2
Love from 9 to 5 (MX)
My Korean Boyfriend (BR)
Run Away (GB)
Time Flies (AR)
12 Years a Slave
30 Minutes or Less
Becky
Brüno
Colombiana
Conan the Destroyer
Dawn of the Dead
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
District 9
Dune
Erin Brockovich
Falling Skies: Seasons 1-5
Forever My Girl
Free Solo
Ghostbusters: Answer the Call
Green Room
Harry and the Hendersons
Hellboy
Johnny Mnemonic
Just Go With It
Lone Survivor
Man on Fire
Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life
My Girl
Only the Brave
Pitch Perfect
Priscilla
Twins
Wild Things
January 2
Found: Seasons 1-2
Land of Sin (SE)
January 3
The Following: Seasons 1-3
January 5
Monday Night Raw: 2026
January 6
Pokémon Horizons: Season 3 – Rising Hope Part 1 (JP)
January 7
11.22.63: Season 1
Marcello Hernández: American Boy
Unlocked: A Jail Experiment: Season 2
January 8
HIS & HERS
Love Is Blind: Germany: Season 2 (DE)
January 9
Alpha Males: Season 4 (ES)
People We Meet on Vacation
Prodigal Son: Seasons 1-2
Stone Cold Fox
January 12
Monday Night Raw: 2026
January 13
The Boyfriend: Season 2 (JP)
January 14
The Queen of Flow: Season 3 (CO)
Veronica Mars: Seasons 1-3
January 15
Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials (GB)
Bone Lake
Love Through a Prism (JP)
The Upshaws: Part 7
To Love, To Lose (TR)
January 16
Can This Love Be Translated? (KR)
No Tail to Tell (KR)
Southland: Seasons 1-5
The Rip
January 19
Monday Night Raw: 2026
Sandokan: Season 1
January 20
Just a Dash: Seasons 1-3
Rizzoli & Isles: Seasons 1-7
Star Search
WWE: Unreal: Season 2
January 21
Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart (GB)
January 22
Cosmic Princess Kaguya! (JP)
Finding Her Edge
January 23
Skyscraper Live
The Big Fake (IT)
January 26
Monday Night Raw: 2026
My Sesame Street Friends: My Sesame Music
January 27
Mike Epps: Delusional
Take That
January 29
Bridgerton: Season 4 Part 1