Josie Gibson celebrates New Year in Thailand after 'emotionally burnt out' year

Josie Gibson displayed her fit and stunning figure as she rang in 2026 at a beach party in Thailand.

The This Morning star, 40, looked chic in a green halter neck crop top and matching trousers as she spent the festive period with friends.

It comes after Josie revealed last year that she has shed an impressive five stone, celebrating with her arms in the air while dancing on the beach.

This time, the former Big Brother star seemed in her element, keeping her outfit simple with comfy black flip flops and styling her blonde tresses loose.

She wrote: 'The new year warm up. Happy new year lovers.' Last week, Josie explained she was 'emotionally burnt out' ahead of the trip to Thailand as she shared a sneak peek from her getaway.

She wrote: 'Coming to Thailand has been so good for the soul. I came emotionally burnt out and the energy here is so special its making me feel ready for anything.

'I am so grateful for life love and incredible connections. Ive Loved hanging at the @anantaralayanphuket with @cheskahull and the gang. This place is seriously sexy!!!'

In November, Josie wowed with her stunning figure in a £149 figure- hugging halter neck number by House of CB during a lavish Caribbean cruise.