Tom Brady begins new year with Alix Earle after ex Gisele Bundchen’s wedding

Tom Brady appeared to be ringing in new beginnings with Alix Earle, one month after his ex Gisele Bündchen tied the knot with Joaquim Valente.

The NFL star reportedly cosied up to the influencer during New Year’s celebrations in St. Barths.

A source revealed that the former Patriots quarterback and the 25-year-old internet personality were at the same event on December 31, where they spent time together and looked close.

In videos circulating online, Earle and the 48-year-old footballer can be seen chatting, dancing, and laughing.

Tom Brady begins new year with Alix Earle after ex Gisele Bundchen’s wedding

At one point, she flashes Brady a grin and leans in to whisper something in his ear while patting him on his back.

The pair’s latest outing has sparked romance rumors, coming shortly after Earle and her Houston Texans boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, split in December 2025 following more than two years together.

As for Brady, his potential love interest reports began to swirl after his former wife Gesele, tied the knot with her boyfriend Valente on December 3, after the newly wedded couple welcomed their first baby together in February.

Brady previously had been linked to Irina Shayk in 2023 following his divorce from ex-wife Gisele, with whom he shares two kids: a son, Benjamin Rein Brady, and a daughter, Vivian Lake Brady, born in 2009 and 2012, respectively.