Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz share loved-up moments from New Year party

Brooklyn Beckham partied hard with his wife, Nicola Peltz, in Florida as they rang in the New year without his famous parents.

The aspiring chef, 26, and the rest of his family are no longer on speaking terms after Brooklyn blocked both David, 50, and Victoria, 51, on Instagram last month.

This comes after Sir David Beckham included Brooklyn Beckham in his latest round-up of family photos on New Year's Eve.

However, Brooklyn appeared to snub the olive branch by showing what he was up to instead, as he watched 50 Cent perform at South Florida ultra club E11EVEN with Nicola, 30.

Brooklyn and Nicola brushed off the family drama, sharing passionate moments on social media.

50 Cent performed a string of his top hits, including In Da Club and Candy Shop.

Captioning the shot, he wrote: 'I love you all so much.' Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham got into the New Year's spirit with her family and close ones at their £12 million home in the Cotswolds.

The couple invited their showbiz friends for the festivities and were dressed perfection-after David, 50, jokingly told Posh, 51, she was too overdressed for the occasion.