Bryan Adams rings in New Year by announcing two new albums

Bryan Adams makes exciting announcement as he celebrates the new year

Bryan Adams is giving fans not just one but two major surprises in 2026.

In a December 31 Instagram message, the Summer of ‘69 hitmaker revealed he is releasing new acoustic music now, with a brand-new studio album arriving in April.

Adams, 66, shared the update while wishing fans a happy New Year and reflecting on the past year. “To celebrate this great year, we have put out a series of songs from the Roll with the Punches album, all acoustic versions, which are now available on our DSPs,” Adams announced.

The rockstar then dropped the biggest reveal of all. “And in April, we have a new album coming out called Tough Town.”

Before signing off, Adams offered a heartfelt message. “So until then, wish you all peace and happiness and all the best for next year!” he said, adding a gentle reminder that “our thoughts should be with the people that are less fortunate.”

Adams’ enduring appeal comes as no surprise. After early success as the frontman of Sweeney Todd, he broke out as a solo artist in the early ’80s. Albums like Cuts Like a Knife and Reckless cemented his legacy, producing timeless hits that continue to find new audiences decades later.