Jimmy Fallon zips into New Year: 'Here's to more fun'

Jimmy Fallon offers a glimpse into his New Year’s celebrations with sweet family

Geo News Digital Desk
January 02, 2026

Jimmy Fallon zips into New Year: 'Here’s to more fun'

Jimmy Fallon zipped into 2026 with a playful reminder of the support he’s felt from fans throughout the past year.

The acclaimed comedian welcomed the new year alongside his wife, film producer Nancy Juvonen, and their two daughters: Winnie Rose, born via surrogacy in July 2013, and Frances Cole, 12.

On New Year’s Eve, the 51-year-old took to Instagram to mark the occasion with his followers, sharing two personal photos.

"Zipping into the new year! Not only did the hat give me unyielding confidence, but the harness cradling my man boob reminded me of the support that I’ve felt from all of you this past year," he captioned the post. "Here’s to more fun in 2026."

The playful caption referred to photos showing The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host and his wife posing during an outing at a treetop adventure course.

The couple appeared to enjoy climbing and zip-lining while wearing safety harnesses, commonly used for elevated obstacle courses set among trees and platforms.

The next slide in the two-photo carousel featured a sweet moment, capturing the family of four seated beneath a tree adorned with jute lanterns. 

The picturesque snapshot showed sunlight filtering through the branches, creating a warm and serene start to the new year.

