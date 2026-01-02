Nicole Kidman sends poignant message entering 2026 in single era

 
January 02, 2026

Nicole Kidman kickstarted the new year in a very different phase of her life with her daughters, states apart from her now-estranged husband, Keith Urban.

The 58-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday, January 2, and shared a picture of herself with her daughters – Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, taken on New Year’s Eve, which showed them standing against fireworks in the background.

The Babygirl star wrote, "Looking forward into 2026 xx," over the picture.

Kidman and the girls spent their holidays in Australia, her home country, leaving the country star, 58, to celebrate the holidays on his own in Nashville.

Following the split and divorce filing, the Nine Perfect Strangers actress demanded primary custody for their daughters.

Kidman and Urban parted ways after nearly 20 years of marriage, after a “tumultuous” fall.

The divorce filing cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the couple’s unprecedented split.

Last month, an insider told People Magazine that The Hours actress is now “doing well” after she felt blindsided by the split earlier. As of now, “She's been super positive and focused on things that she's grateful for. And there are so many! She feels very blessed." 

