LG to debut ‘world’s lightest 17-inch RTX laptop’ at CES 2026

Ever wondered what the dimensions of the lightest laptop would look and feel like? If so, then brace to be graced as LG is gearing up to introduce what it claims is the “world’s lightest 17-inch RTX laptop.”

LG's LG Gram Pro 17 (17Z90UR) and Gram Pro 16 (16Z90U) will be showcased at the upcoming CES 2026 as its 2026 Gram Pro laptops. The proclaimed world's lightest laptop will utilise a new ultralight material called “Aerominum,” designed to reduce weight while enhancing strength and scratch resistance.

Gram Pro 17 specs

The Gram Pro 17 will boast a 2,560 x 1600 display and is equipped with Nvidia’s RTX 5050 laptop GPU, which includes 8GB of VRAM. According to LG, this configuration will deliver “ample performance for graphics-intensive tasks, content creation, and gaming.”

However, a thing of ample importance is that the Gram Pro 17 may not support most modern games at maximum settings, meaning it may not be viewed as a dedicated gaming laptop.

While LG has not disclosed the exact weight of the Gram Pro 17, as is the case with the Gram Pro 16, it will be exclusive to the US at launch.

Gram Pro 16 specs and features

The Gram Pro 16, which LG claims to be “the lightest 16-inch laptop in its class”, boasts a 2,880 x 1,800 OLED display and Intel’s latest Core Ultra processors. It will feature both on-device and cloud-based AI capabilities.

Keeping cards reserved for the CES 2026 show, when the world's purportedly lightest laptop will officially debut next week, LG has yet to announce the pricing details and release dates of LG's 2026 Gram Pro series.