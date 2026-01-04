Miley Cyrus shares struggles behind choosing 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' song

Miley Cyrus reveals the difficult process of deciding perfect song for 'Avatar 3'

Miley Cyrus has opened about her experience of working for James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The 33-year-old singer admitted that she made three different songs for the action sci-fi out of which two were thrown away.

Cyrus initially made Dream as One with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt after Cameron gave them a title for the song.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker said at The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, "We actually got rid of it and we wrote another one and then that one didn't feel quite right.”

Miley revealed that they made another song which also did not seem quite right, hence they threw it away again.

While recalling the making process of the hit soundtrack, the Hannah Montana actress opened, "Then we wrote kind of another song. And then Mark was out of town and I called Mark and said, 'Should we really abandon the (first) one?' And he goes, 'I don't know, let's just take a break.”

After Mark returned back to town, they came up with a third new song. Later, Cyrus thought of giving another shot to Dream as One.

She added, “And then he comes back in town and there's another song and we listen to it and then I'm like, 'Let's listen to Dream as One one more time,' and we do, and everyone's like, 'Forget these other songs, it's Dream as One,' and we went back to day one."

Eventually, this is how the song for Avatar: Fire and Ash was finalized.