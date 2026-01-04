 
Madonna rings in New Year with boyfriend Akeem Morris, son Rocco in Marrakesh

Madonna welcomed New Year with her beloved family and friends

January 04, 2026

Madonna welcomed the New Year far from home, choosing the warmth and colour of Marrakesh for a family filled celebration.

The 67 year old pop icon spent the night alongside her boyfriend Akeem Morris, 29, and her children.

Rocco, 25, David, 20, Mercy, 19, and twins Stella and Estere, 13, were all part of the special evening, while her eldest daughter Lourdes was not present.

Madonna shared moments from the night on Instagram, showing a joyful mix of family time and festive glamour.

However, the music icon can be seen wearing a strapless black velvet gown with lace gloves and a flowing cloak, while Morris matched her style in a velvet suit with a pearl necklace.

The group enjoyed a lavish dinner filled with music and sparklers before heading into the desert for a traditional horsemen performance.

Madonna captioned the post with the words, “Habibi, Come Alive… it’s 2026.”

The celebration came shortly after the singer shared a natural selfie during Hanukkah, showing a calm and relaxed side as she spent time with loved ones.

Another image showed Morris smiling at a long dinner table with her younger daughters.

The Hang Up singer is a mother of six and has often shared moments of togetherness with her children.

She first met Morris in 2022 and later confirmed their romance in 2024.

As the New Year began, Madonna appeared surrounded by love, family and celebration, marking another memorable chapter in her ever vibrant life.

