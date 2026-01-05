Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to drop out of 2026 race, official confirmation expected soon

 
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is likely to announce his political future on Monday in a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m.

The governor's office said that Walz will take questions and discuss news of the day.

However, a report by political insider Blois Olson claims that Walz will announce that he is dropping out of the 2026 governor’s race.

No such details were shared by the governor’s office.

Olson claimed that Walz met with Senator Amy Klobuchar to discuss the matter amid pressure from the Democratic circles to make a decision on his 2026 run.

He added that Senator Klobuchar is one of the strong contenders for the seat if Walz were to drop out, adding that Secretary of State Steve Simon can also put his name up for the race.

The development comes after the United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump repeatedly criticised the governor for handling Medicaid fraud in the state. 

The president used vile slurs against the governor and called him “seriously retarded”.

Earlier, Walz’ daughter Hope also lashed out at President Trump in a since-deleted TikTok video and discussed the impact of Trump’s post on her family.

Walz's office has not yet responded to a request for comment. 

