Google adds Gemini AI to Maps, letting users ask questions in real time

Google has integrated its most powerful AI chatbot, Gemini 3, into Google Maps, allowing users to ask complex questions instead of performing simple searches.

In a thread on X (formerly Twitter), Maps explained how its partnership with AI chatbot will prove useful for users.

According to Google Maps, when someone needs to find a specific place based on a nuanced need. They can simply type in their question and Gemini 3 will go through millions of reviews, connect the dots and then provide thorough suggestions. The suggestions will also include insider tips from real users.

The new integration will also make it easier for users to plan a meal out with friends. Users can type in their situation and Gemini 3 will find a perfect place to get together after analysing through live traffic, business, transit and pricing details.

Maps will now help its users plan trips easily by allowing the comparison between options. It will visualise the journey with clear routes, ETAs and places mapped out.

Another updated key feature will allow users to ask follow-up questions.

Maps said: “Turn your plans into action: book reservations, save places to a list, and get directions to your destination with just a quick tap.”

Netizens appreciated the AI integration in Maps as one took to X and wrote, “This is where AI actually shines in real world utility. Navigation, discovery and planning all in one.”

Another expressed, “Gem button in maps app is actually goated. That’s all we ever wanted for real.”