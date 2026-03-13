 
Geo News

Google adds Gemini AI to Maps, letting users ask questions in real time

Another key feature will allow users to ask follow-up questions

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 13, 2026

Google adds Gemini AI to Maps, letting users ask questions in real time
Google adds Gemini AI to Maps, letting users ask questions in real time

Google has integrated its most powerful AI chatbot, Gemini 3, into Google Maps, allowing users to ask complex questions instead of performing simple searches.

In a thread on X (formerly Twitter), Maps explained how its partnership with AI chatbot will prove useful for users.

According to Google Maps, when someone needs to find a specific place based on a nuanced need. They can simply type in their question and Gemini 3 will go through millions of reviews, connect the dots and then provide thorough suggestions. The suggestions will also include insider tips from real users.

The new integration will also make it easier for users to plan a meal out with friends. Users can type in their situation and Gemini 3 will find a perfect place to get together after analysing through live traffic, business, transit and pricing details.

Maps will now help its users plan trips easily by allowing the comparison between options. It will visualise the journey with clear routes, ETAs and places mapped out.

Another updated key feature will allow users to ask follow-up questions.

Maps said: “Turn your plans into action: book reservations, save places to a list, and get directions to your destination with just a quick tap.”

Netizens appreciated the AI integration in Maps as one took to X and wrote, “This is where AI actually shines in real world utility. Navigation, discovery and planning all in one.”

Another expressed, “Gem button in maps app is actually goated. That’s all we ever wanted for real.” 

How to skip unskippable YouTube TV ads: 5 tricks that still work
How to skip unskippable YouTube TV ads: 5 tricks that still work
Old Dominion University shooting: Everything to know about campus tragedy
Old Dominion University shooting: Everything to know about campus tragedy
Chinese man arrested in Kenya trying to smuggle 2,200 live queen ants in his luggage
Chinese man arrested in Kenya trying to smuggle 2,200 live queen ants in his luggage
US weighs suspending century-old Jones Act to curb oil price surge
US weighs suspending century-old Jones Act to curb oil price surge
Asteroid strike off Yorkshire sent mega-tsunami racing toward Britain, study confirm
Asteroid strike off Yorkshire sent mega-tsunami racing toward Britain, study confirm
Trump officials buying nuclear ‘doomsday' bunkers amid World War III fears
Trump officials buying nuclear ‘doomsday' bunkers amid World War III fears
WhatsApp now warns you when someone's trying to hijack your account
WhatsApp now warns you when someone's trying to hijack your account
Gavin Newsom warns of ‘worst-case scenario' after FBI said Iran could attack California with drones
Gavin Newsom warns of ‘worst-case scenario' after FBI said Iran could attack California with drones