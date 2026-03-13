Temple Israel West Bloomfield shooter identified: Here's what you need to know

The Michigan synagogue shooter who crashed a truck into Temple Israel in West Bloomfield on Thursday, March 12, has been identified.

The Department of Homeland Security while confirming the name of the suspect as Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, provided his past history.

Ghazali was born in Lebanon in 1985 and entered the U.S. in May 2011 on an immigrant visa as the spouse of the U.S. citizen.

Multiple U.S. media reports have highlighted the alleged attacker had roots in Lebanon and whose family members were hit in an Israeli airstrike there.

The reports add the suspect had shared images of his relatives on WhatsApp hours before the attack.

However, the FBI has not yet determined the motive behind the attack on Michigan synagogue but said the incident is being investigated as a targeted act of violence against the Jewish community.

So far there’s no information that has been provided by the authorities as to how many people were injured during the incident.

The Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard held a news conference on Thursday, March 12, and updated the status of those who were inside Temple Israel.

According to Sheriff Bouchard, no members of the synagogue’s staff, teachers or the roughly 140 children enrolled in its early childhood education center were injured.

Temple Israel in West Bloomfield is the nation’s largest Reform Jewish synagogue, located in suburban Detroit, about 25 miles northwest of the city.