Bryce Huff makes surprise announcement one year after Eagles trade

Former Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher, made a surprise announcement on his Instagram handle that has generated buzz on social media on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

Bryce Huff, who is turning 28 in April, posted a surprise announcement video on his social media ending his NFL career.

Huff revealing his plans to retire from NFL, he said, “I spent a year in Philadelphia where we won a Super Bowl. It wasn’t the smoothest season for me, personally. And I’ve always been honest about that.”

Huff, while highlighting the reason behind his retirement, added, “Early on, I let things affect how I approach my work and by the time I got my mind right, I had torn a ligament in my wrist. That injury forced me to step back and really evaluate what really mattered in my life.”

Huff joined the 49ers after Eagles traded him for a conditional pick in 2026 draft that resulted in a fifth-round pick.

Providing the update that led to the retirement, he said, “It’s time for the chapter of my life. I’m building a company called Naberstone. Lithium-ion batteries power the modern world but they carry a fire risk that current suppression technology was never designed to solve."

Huff ended the video with a heartfelt note, “Football gave me everything and now it’s time for me to give everything to something new.”

Huff bid farewell to the New York Jets to sign a three-year contract worth $51 million with the Philadelphia Eagles.

But injuries limited Huff to only one season with the Eagles.

For context, he was unable to take part in the team’s Super Bowl win and was traded to the 49ers that offseason.

Huff played 15 games for the San Francisco 49ers last season, where he finished with four sacks.