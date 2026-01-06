WWE Royal Rumble 2026: Legends, fan-favourites tipped for surprise returns

World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) iconic show is set to return on January 31, 2026, live on Netflix from the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This will mark the historic first-ever Royal Rumble held in Saudi Arabia as part of the Riyadh season.

Other than the regular roster, several fan-favourite names are expected to return to the WWE ring. Here are some of the superstars expected to surprise fans in the ring.

Chris Jericho:

Former WWE and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) champion is one of the most anticipated potential returns as his contract with AEW expired on December 31, 2025.

Paige:

One of the most known names in the women category is also being anticipated to make a return. Fans are hopeful to see the iconic character after the return of AJ Lee and Nikki Bella in 2025.

Paige left AEW in 2025 where she performed under her original name Saraya and won the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Brie Bella:

Since the return of Nikki Bella, rumours have emerged that Brie Bella will also make a return in 2026. She has participated in other WWE events including appearances and hosting podcasts.

She is yet to make her in-ring return to WWE.

Kane:

One particular name that could surprise many is legendary’s Kane. Though he currently serves as Knox County, Tennessee Mayor, a brief appearance cannot be ruled out.

He last participated in a Royal Rumble in 2021.

Big Show:

Another fan favourite name anticipated to make in-ring return in Big Show who has worked across numerous companies in wrestling, including WCW, ECW and AEW.

Rumours suggest that these superstars might surprise fans at the end of January. However, there has been no official confirmation of their return to the ring.