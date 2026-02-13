PlayStation State of Play to kick off Feb 12: Upcoming PS5 games you should know about

PlayStation enthusiasts should buckle up as Sony is gearing up to showcase its next PS5 games at the latest State of Play event which is set to begin on 12 February at 5pm ET.

The Japanese entertainment giant dedicates the State of Play event to new PS5 titles. It is expected to run for more than an hour, meaning a rich presentation is down the line for players who are eager to see what’s next for the popular console.

While Sony has not confirmed the full line-up of upcoming PS5 games, it has promised “news, gameplay updates, and announcements from game studios across the globe”.

Having said that, the PS maker seems to have ample room left for surprises. Unfortunately, a highly anticipated title may be absent as it's in the air that Insomniac Games’ brutal take on Wolverine is unlikely to feature.

Big PS5 exclusive games to shine at State of Play

The event is usually believed to bring major single-player experiences to light, especially projects from Naughty Dog, one of PlayStation’s most celebrated studios.

It must be mentioned that Sony has always used State of Play broadcasts to reinforce the strength of its narrative-driven exclusives, and this year's showcase may continue that trend with fresh gameplay footage and release updates.

Besides blockbuster solo adventures, Sony is building on its push into live-service territory. Upcoming projects such as Horizon Hunters Gathering and Marathon might receive new trailers or development insights.

With the event around the corner, fans can watch the State of Play live on YouTube and Twitch, and full coverage and key announcements will emerge shortly after the stream concludes.