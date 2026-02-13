 
US warns against travel to These islands amid virus outbreak: Know every detail here

The travel advisory urges the travelers to 'practice enhanced precautions' when visiting the islands

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 13, 2026

A group of upscale tropical islands are on alert amid the virus outbreak after travel advisory that came from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention

The CDC issued a new travel advisory for travelers visiting the Seychelles region.

The travel advisory urges the travelers to “practice enhanced precautions” when visiting the islands.

“There is an outbreak of chikungunya in Seychelles,” the alert has warned.

The Seychelles, known as a cluster of islands located in the Indian Ocean, received a level 2 warning about the chikungunya virus.

What is Chikungunya virus?

Chikungunya disease is caused by the Chikungunya virus and transmitted to humans through mosquito bites. Outbreaks have been reported in countries in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Caribbean, and the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

The commonly reported symptoms are fever and joint pain, but symptoms like headache, joint swelling, and muscle pain have also been reported in some patients.

Most people recover soon; however, some patients can have severe joint pain for months to years following acute illness.

The most vulnerable people to the chikungunya virus are newborns during childbirth, adults 65 years or older, and people with previous health conditions such as diabetes or heart disease. Death from chikungunya is rare.

The CDC reported that there is no specific treatment available for the chikungunya virus.

