Nancy Guthrie 'abduction' case update: FBI releases suspect details, offers $100K reward

The Federal Bureau of Investigations has shared new details in efforts to identify the suspect in the 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie ‘abduction’ case.

The FBI has also doubled the initial cash prize to $100K for any leads that help to produce a breakthrough in the case of missing Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie.

The search for the missing Nancy Guthrie has entered into day 13, with authorities still in search of any potential lead.

Sharing the details on X (formerly Twitter), the FBI’s Phoenix office wrote, “The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9” tall, with an average build.

"In the video he is wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack.”

The FBI hoped the new details would help to identify the suspect.

It added, “We hope this updated description will help concentrate the public tips we are receiving. Since February 1, 2026, the FBI has collected over 13,000 tips from the public related to this case.”

In the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie, so far several identifying factors have surfaced about the masked, armed suspect, who was spotted on her door camera footage.

One of the key pieces of evidence FBI investigators discovered is a pair of gloves that resemble those worn by the masked man seen tampering with a security camera at Nancy Guthrie’s doorstep.

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for 13 days after she was ‘abducted’ from her $1 million home located outside of Tucson, Arizona, in the early hours of February 1, 2026.