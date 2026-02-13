Vision Pro users finally embrace native YouTube app for immersive, spatial viewing

Two years after Apple launched its Vision Pro headset, its staggering price tag of $3,500 seems slightly more justified with the addition of the YouTube app.

YouTube for Apple's Vision Pro fills a longstanding gap in the headset's third-party application offering.

Immersive YouTube experience

Available to download from the App Store, YouTube on Vision Pro has finally provided users a way to watch content without using the Safari browser or one of the third-party options that invariably popped up before being shut down.

The YouTube app for the expensive spatial headset app offers support for 3D 360-degree videos and VR180. Users with a Vision Pro M5 headset can even enjoy videos in 8K resolution.

Vision Pro's YouTube a welcome move, but delayed

Google's wait-and-see attitude towards the Vision Pro apparently hurt the perception that the wearable was a big deal, that every major content provider needed to be in on. Google said in February 2024 that a Vision Pro app was "on our roadmap" but it has taken two years to come into being.

"We're excited to see Vision Pro launch and we're supporting it by ensuring YouTube users have a great experience in Safari," the company said at the time. "We do not have any specific plans to share at this time, but can confirm that a Vision Pro app is on our roadmap."

The release of a native YouTube app is a welcome enhancement for the Vision Pro, offering users a vast library of content in an immersive spatial environment.