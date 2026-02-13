Sony State of Play: John Wick Game announced for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S

Sony State of Play: John Wick Game announced for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series XS

The legendary assassin movie is finally going to have a gaming adaptation, as Saber Interactive has officially announced an "Untitled John Wick Game" during the recent Sony State of Play.

The John Wick project marks the franchise's first foray into AAA development and will launch on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.

Based on original John Wick story

The important deails is that the impending John Wick title is not a direct simulation of its original movie series. Instead, it features an original script set within the established John Wick timeline.

Director Chad Stahelski is collaborating with Saber Interactive and Lionsgate to ensure authenticity, with Keanu Reeves officially offering his voice, likeness, and more to the protagonist.

The announcement of a game inspired by the globally acclaimed hit, John Wick, verifies plans that were first teased during Lionsgate's late 2025 earnings call, during which head Adam Fogelson hinted at the pursuit of AAA opportunities for both John Wick and Saw.

Saber Interactive is currently overseeing a commendable portfolio of renowned licensed games. It recently found success with 2024's Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and is also developing the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake, Jurassic Park Survival, Hellraiser, and Turok: Origins.

Evolution of John Wick gaming

The franchise has historically struggled to gain momentum. Two previous attempts barely received a good reception. While John Wick Chronicles (2017) proved a poorly received VR title, John Wick Hex (2019) offered a turn-based strategy approach.

The new John Wick title is believed to offer a faster pace to more accurately align with the spirit of the action-heavy films, with Saber Interactive striving to deliver the real John Wick-like feel.