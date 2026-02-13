 
Geo News

Here's what Android users would love in Apple's first foldable iPhone

iPhone Fold is expected to attract fans who cherish book-style foldables from Samsung and other Android brands

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 13, 2026

Heres what Android users would love in Apples first foldable iPhone
Here's what Android users would love in Apple's first foldable iPhone

    With the so-called iPhone Fold set to debut later this year, it's very likely Apple will make the foldable part of its iPhone 18 series and launch in September, considering the increasing number of leaks revealing the unique iPhone Fold specs and features.

    iPhone fans who cherish book-style foldables from Samsung and other Android brands may finally be compelled to upgrade, since the anticipated iPhone Fold is expected to reshape the dynamics.

    Rise of book-type foldables

    Fresh analysis from Counterpoint Research suggests 2026 could be the turning point for book-style foldables, predicting they will outsell Flip-type models for the first time.

    Until now, clamshell designs have been leading the market due to their lower pricing and compact form factor, but the iPhone Fold is believed to be the catalyst for this change.

    This revolution will gain Apple’s influence to accelerate mainstream adoption of larger devices, driving higher demand across the category—including for competing Android handsets.

    iPhone Fold benefits for Android users

    Chances are fair that more intense competition would push innovation and pricing improvements. The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold8 is rumoured to feature a crease-free display, which also happens to be the key component of Apple’s first foldable iPhone.

    While Counterpoint's report underscores that Apple will play a “meaningful role” in moving foldables beyond experimentation and offer a broader 1:1.414 aspect ratio to enhance productivity, it is yet to be confirmed in an official teaser or announcement.

    Did Jutta Leerdam suffer Olympic wardrobe malfunction? Viral video debunked
    Did Jutta Leerdam suffer Olympic wardrobe malfunction? Viral video debunked
    What Instagram CEO said in court: 5 key takeaways from ‘addiction trial'
    What Instagram CEO said in court: 5 key takeaways from ‘addiction trial'
    Indonesia plans to turn its islands into ‘multiple aircraft carriers' — Here's how
    Indonesia plans to turn its islands into ‘multiple aircraft carriers' — Here's how
    Why has footballer Thomas Partey been charged again?
    Why has footballer Thomas Partey been charged again?
    ‘QuitGPT' explained: Why users are cancelling ChatGPT?
    ‘QuitGPT' explained: Why users are cancelling ChatGPT?
    Kim Jong Un designates teen daughter as heir, report claims video
    Kim Jong Un designates teen daughter as heir, report claims
    Microsoft AI chief warns white-collar jobs could vanish within 18 months
    Microsoft AI chief warns white-collar jobs could vanish within 18 months
    Thomas Tuchel signs England extension: Find out how long will he stay video
    Thomas Tuchel signs England extension: Find out how long will he stay