Here's what Android users would love in Apple's first foldable iPhone

With the so-called iPhone Fold set to debut later this year, it's very likely Apple will make the foldable part of its iPhone 18 series and launch in September, considering the increasing number of leaks revealing the unique iPhone Fold specs and features.

iPhone fans who cherish book-style foldables from Samsung and other Android brands may finally be compelled to upgrade, since the anticipated iPhone Fold is expected to reshape the dynamics.

Rise of book-type foldables

Fresh analysis from Counterpoint Research suggests 2026 could be the turning point for book-style foldables, predicting they will outsell Flip-type models for the first time.

Until now, clamshell designs have been leading the market due to their lower pricing and compact form factor, but the iPhone Fold is believed to be the catalyst for this change.

This revolution will gain Apple’s influence to accelerate mainstream adoption of larger devices, driving higher demand across the category—including for competing Android handsets.

iPhone Fold benefits for Android users

Chances are fair that more intense competition would push innovation and pricing improvements. The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold8 is rumoured to feature a crease-free display, which also happens to be the key component of Apple’s first foldable iPhone.

While Counterpoint's report underscores that Apple will play a “meaningful role” in moving foldables beyond experimentation and offer a broader 1:1.414 aspect ratio to enhance productivity, it is yet to be confirmed in an official teaser or announcement.