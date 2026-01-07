Trump warns GOP: Lose midterms, face third impeachment

The United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump expressed fear that he might be impeached for the third time if the Republicans lose midterm elections scheduled for November 2026.

He said, “You got to win the midterms, because if we don’t win the midterms, it’s just going to be — I mean, they’ll (Democrats) find a reason to impeach me. I’ll get impeached.”

Trump was first impeached in December 2019 on charges of abuse of power and the obstruction of progress.

His second impeachment came exactly five years from today on January 6, 2021, when he allegedly tried to stop the peaceful transition of power to Joe Biden and let the crowds attack the U.S. Capitol Hill.

Both impeachments fell short from the votes required for conviction in the Senate; however, several protestors were charged. The House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared the protests as “an attempted coup”.

He asked Republican candidates to promote his controversial policies related to immigration, trade war and lowering of drug prices in the country. The 79-year-old politician also recently renewed subsidies renewing access to healthcare for millions of Americans and

This appeal to the Republican voters by Trump comes amid his threats to several countries, including Mexico, Cuba and Greenland after successful Operation Absolute Resolve in Venezuela.