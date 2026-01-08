Trump invites Petro to White House after high-stakes phone call

Colombian President Gustavo Petro held a telephonic conversation with the United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump after the latter threatened military action against several countries, including Colombia, Cuba, Mexico and Greenland.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, January 8, 2026, Petro shared a photo of himself speaking on the phone.

He wrote, “Here talking with President Trump”.

Petro later shared the details of the conversation and wrote that among other things that they discussed was their disagreement over the future of relations between Latin America and the United States.

In a separate post, the 65-year-old politician said that his letter to former U.S. President Biden and current President Trump proposed a plan for global peace and democracy.

He said, “Using Latin America solely for oil would lead to the destruction of international law and therefore to barbarism and a third world war. The peace of the world would be put in true risk, and we would move to irreversible climate collapse with the extinction of life.”

Petro proposed to Trump the formation of an alliance to harness the clean energy potential of Latin America, adding, “It could become a reality with an investment of $500 billion.”

Following the first call, since President Trump said that a military operation against Colombia “sounds good” to him, he invited Petro to visit the White House.

Trump said arrangements were being made, adding, “It was a great honor to speak with the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who called to explain the situation of drugs and other disagreements that we have had."

He said, "I appreciated his call and tone, and look forward to meeting him in the near future.”