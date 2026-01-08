Oppo to integrate Chinese smartphone maker Realme as sub-brand in cost-cutting move

Oppo to integrate Chinese smartphone maker Realme as sub-brand

In a surprising merger, Chinese smartphone maker Realme is going to be integrated into Oppo as a sub-brand in a bid to consolidate resources and reduce costs within the group.

This consolidation brings two smartphone manufacturers of the same parent company, BBK Electronics, under one roof.

For those uninitiated, BBK Electronics is China's largest consumer hardware conglomerates, which also owns Vivo. The restructuring, Reuters reported, stems from increasing competition and pressure on profit margins in the global smartphone market.

The move comes as Realme has established itself as a strong contender in India—most important market for BBK’s smartphone brands— Southeast Asia, and parts of Europe, focusing on value-driven smartphones intender for younger consumers.

The unification is expected to streamline Oppo and Realme's operations, optimise supply chains, and enhance cost efficiencies across product development and distribution.

A Counterpoint Research report stated that Vivo led India's smartphone shipments with a 24% market share in the third quarter of 2025, followed by Oppo at 16%. Samsung and Apple could manage 13% and 9% of shipments, respectively.

The Indian smartphone market has also experienced a significant shift towards premium segment of mobile phones, which is priced above ₹30,000 and was the fastest-growing category during the quarter, recording a 29% year-on-year shipment growth.

This sales trend brought about an 18% year-on-year increase in overall market value, marking the highest quarterly value ever recorded in India.

The Realme-Oppo integration also indicates further consolidation within China's smartphone industry as companies are striving for scale and efficiency amid slowing growth and growing global competition.