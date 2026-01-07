What is Mirumi? 2026's first viral obsession replacing Labubu—Know everything here

If you’re scrolling through social media, the likely chance is you might have already come across Mirumi, the new and first viral obsession of 2026 after Labubu, generating buzz on the internet.

Mirumi (spelled out as “mai-a-mee”), the plush bag charm, people are already in love with, comparing it to Labubu, the viral craze that set the internet on fire last year.

Let’s find out what it is and why it has been declared the new obsession of 2026 in the very first week of the new year.

What’s Mirumi?

Mirumi is developed by Tokyo-based Yukai Engineering; it’s a palm-sized, motion-responsive robot packed in a fluffy coat that reacts to its environment. Surprised? Well, don't worry, we've got you covered.

Mirumi is designed to hang from bags using its motion-responsive long arms.

It was first unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) as a prototype and will soon be ready for the market rollout.

Don’t get confused. If you’re thinking Mirumi is just another alternative to Labubu, you are mistaken.

It’s not just a cuddly toy to hang on your bag—rather, it’s a “charm robot,” designed to satirize the human joy of loving and cuddling a baby.

How does Mirumi interact?

When a sound catches Mirumi’s attention, its custom algorithm brings it to life with a timid look toward the noise, almost as if it’s shy—before it turns away.

If someone jiggles it, Mirumi will even shake its head side to side, almost as though playfully saying, “Don’t do that!”

Shunsuke Aoki, CEO of Yukai Engineering, told the Daily Mail about what makes Mirumi unique compared to Labubu: “There’s a very special kind of cuteness when a baby, held in a parent’s arms, quietly peeks through the gap and makes eye contact with you.”

About how the idea for designing Mirumi came about, Aoki added, “It's such a gentle moment that naturally makes you smile or wave back. We wanted to capture that warm, heart-melting feeling and bring it into a small, everyday companion.”

And when Mirumi’s battery is about to die, it will simply shake its head.

The internet is buzzing with Mirumi's viral obsession on social media. Lora, a Romania-based actor and songwriter, called it her “new best friend.”

She shared a video post on her Instagram, calling the bot her anti-stress medicine.



So, whether you’re on a packed subway or standing in line at the cashier, with its innocent gaze, your Mirumi has a special way of reaching people’s hearts.

As for now, Mirumi isn’t available for purchase in the open market but can be pre-ordered through a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign.