Intel developing handheld gaming device powered by panther lake processors: Know more here

Intel developing handheld gaming device powered by panther lake processors

In the midst of the ongoing hype surrounding the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026), Intel appears to have made an attempt to seize the moment and snag a bit of the spotlight by announcing the introduction of a new chip and handheld gaming platform designed specifically for portable gaming devices.

The tech giant shed light on its strides to compete with the blazing wave of advancements made by big tech like Microsoft in the handheld gaming segment.

What is Intel's upcoming handheld gaming device?

During CES on Monday, Daniel Rogers, Intel's vice president and general manager of PC products, announced that the upcoming platform will involve both hardware and software. The device will be based on the company’s Intel Core Series 3 processors, known as Panther Lake, which were rolled out last year and are now being integrated into a range of PCs.

Citing reports, TechCrunch reported that this platform will feature a dedicated chip tailored for handheld gaming devices. The Panther Lake chips will be Intel's first to utilise its 18A manufacturing process, which kicked off production in 2025.

To note, Intel has a captivating history in the gaming industry, as it has been developing chips for gaming PCs since the 1990s. The company made a significant push into gaming in 2022 with the launch of its Intel Arc GPUs.

Intel's debut in the handheld gaming market marks a notable shift, particularly as this sector is currently dominated by AMD, which announced its new processor for gaming PCs, the AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D, at CES alongside advancements in ray tracing and graphics technologies for gaming.

The Intel spokesperson also hinted at plans to provide further details about its new products for handheld gaming devices later this year, suggesting the possibility of an exciting development for both gamers and the industry.