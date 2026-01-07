Why Maduro changed outfits multiple times while in US custody?

Several conspiracy theories have circulated online since the capture of the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the United States (U.S.) military’s Delta Force in Operation Absolute Resolve on January 3, 2026.

One of the most popular theories is of several wardrobe changes of Maduro before his appearance in NYC court on January 5.

Many claimed that the Venezuelan president was receiving luxurious treatment because he had signed an agreement assuring his cooperation in exchange for leniency.

Maduro was seen in four different outfits in less than 48 hours, including a grey Nike Tech tracksuit, a jacket, a hoodie and then standard prison attire.

According to the Daily Mail, amid all these speculations, a standard explanation has emerged.

The temperature difference between Caracas and New York City prompted authorities to adjust Maduro’s clothing as he showed signs of hypothermia after reaching the U.S.

The Venezuelan president, who claims to be a prisoner of war, was under continuous medical supervision, since the chilly weather of NYC can cause extreme fatigue, persistent coughing and serious respiratory issues.

Earlier, the image of Maduro wearing a grey Nike tracksuit sparked a buying frenzy and the item was quickly sold out.

It remains unclear if the tracksuit was provided by the U.S. military or he was already wearing it at the time of his detention.