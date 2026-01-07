NFL Coaching Carousel 2026: Here's every detail you need to know

On ‘Black Monday,' January 5, 2025, four head coaches got pink slips, pushing the total vacancies to six as the autumn of the NFL is approaching.

Those coaches who lost their jobs were from the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, and Arizona Cardinals, each coming off a miserable season and seeking a fresh start.

The Baltimore Ravens added fuel to the coaching carousel by parting ways with John Harbaugh after 18 seasons.

While the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants jumped ahead of ‘Black Monday’ by handing pink slips to Brian Callahan and Brian Daboll midseason.

With the NFL regular season now over, the offseason is underway for 18 of the league’s 32 teams, and for those who missed the mark, every minute matters.

The Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, and Baltimore Ravens followed suit when the season wrapped up.

The total number of head coaches that have been fired on ‘Black Monday’ has reached seven for this cycle.

Here's a rundown of the NFL coaching carousel based on reports and predictions from multiple U.S. media experts on which NFL coaches could land this NFL offseason. Let's find out.

1). Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Candidates

Cardinals’ head coach Jonathan Gannon saw limited success over three seasons, and the defense—his specialty as a former defensive coordinator—was in shambles for most of 2025.

Arizona’s search includes:

Vance Joseph (Broncos DC)

Robert Saleh (49ers Dc)

Anthony Weaver (Dolphins DC)

Thomas Brown (Patriots passing game) and

Klint Kubiak (Seahawks OC)

2). Atlanta Falcons Head Coach candidates

The Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with head coach Raheem Morris after a second consecutive 8-9 season, despite a strong finish.

General Manager Terry Fontenot was also dismissed, marking a full leadership reset in Atlanta.

Here are the top contenders for the Falcons' head coach candidates:

Klint Kubiak (Seahawks OC)

Anthony Weaver (Dolphins DC)

Kevin Stefanski (ex-Browns HC)

Vance Joseph (Broncos DC)

3). New York Giants Head Coach Candidates

After failing to match their 2022 playoff form, Brian Daboll was fired in November. The Giants do, however, have building blocks, a potential franchise QB in Jaxson Dart, a top receiver in Malik Nabers (health permitting), and edge talent on defense.

Former Raven HC John Harbaugh

Interim coach Mike Kafka

Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski

Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Colts DC Lou Anarumo

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak

4). Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore sent shockwaves through the NFL coaching carousel by firing John Harbaugh on January 6, 2025, opening up a huge vacancy with a possible Super Bowl contender.

The Ravens were far from one in 2025 despite those big expectations, this this roster is still talented and led by the two-time league MVP, Lamar Jackson.

Mike Macdonald Seahawks

Jesse Minter Ravens DC

Todd Monken (possible retention)

5). Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders fired Pete Carroll after one bad season, however his reunion with QB Geno Smith didn’t work, and OC Chip Kelly was let go midyear.

Now, with owner Tom Brady involved in the hiring process, the Raiders are on the lookout for a new head coach who will get the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft and would certainly be a quarterback.

Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak

6). Tennessee Titans

The Tians became the first team to enter the coaching carousel after Brian Callahan was shown a pink slip in October 2025.

The potential choices for the Tians are

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy

Broncos DC Vance Joseph

49ers DC Robert Saleh

7). Cleveland Browns

The Browns parted ways with two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski after a 5-12 season.

Cleveland needed a reset after six mostly losing seasons under his watch, though the front office didn’t help, with persistent quarterback instability.

Stefanski is likely to land a new coaching role quickly this hiring cycle.

Potential candidates are

Ravens OC Todd Monken

Seahawks DC Aden Durde

As the coaching carousel spins, seven teams now race to find the right leader, and with each hire, the 2026 NFL season begins to take shape.