Fujifilm unveils hybrid ‘Instax mini evo cinema’ camera that prints video links

FUJIFILM has launched a highly unconventional camera that merges instant photography with shirt-form video.

The newly designed camera, named Instax Mini Evo Cinema, is designed as a retro-styled camcorder that records 15-second video clips and prints physical Instax photos.

The photos are linked to the footage via a QR code.

The design derives its inspiration from 1960s 8mm film cameras; the device targets a social media-oriented audience focused on “vibe” over technical specs.

Its special workflow needs a companion smartphone app. Users record clips on the camera, edit them into 30-second videos on their phone, select a keyframe, and send them back to the camera.

The device then prints an Instax Mini photo featuring the chosen still, along with a scannable QR code that directs viewers to the online video.

Major features of the camera include:

Fixed focus 28mm f/2.0 lens

A retro “Eras Dial”

Built-in Instax Mini printer

Vertical grip design

Additional features, including sensor size, resolution, and battery capacity, remain undisclosed, underscoring the product’s focus on a creative experience over technical prowess.

The Instax Mini Evo Cinemas is set to roll out in Japan on January 30, 2026. Pricing and availability of the camera have not been announced yet.