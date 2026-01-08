Ford announces AI assistant at CES 2026, vehicle integration likely in 2027

Securing a substantial bit of praise at 2026's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Ford has announced the development of an AI assistant that will first debut on the company’s smartphone app, with plans for expanding to its vehicles by 2027.

At the CES 2026, Ford also introduced a next-generation version of its BlueCruise advanced driver assistance system, which would be more cost-effective and capable. It is estimated to enable eyes-off driving by 2028.

The latest AI feat marks a notable shift for Ford, as it is one of the few significant announcements from a major automaker at CES. In contrast, the late 2010s were the only fortunate years when car manufacturers dominated the event.

The announcement took place during CES 2026's speaker session titled “Great Minds,” focusing on the intersection of technology and humanity.

Ford's digital assistant will be hosted on Google Cloud and built using off-the-shelf large language models (LLMs). Possessing vehicle-specific information allows the assistant to answer both general queries, such as “how many bags of mulch can my truck bed support?” and provide real-time data like oil life.

When will Ford release AI assistant for vehicles?

The assistant is set to roll out in the revamped Ford app in early 2026. Although specific models have yet to be confirmed, in-vehicle inclusion will be held in 2027.

For those concerned, the unfortunate thing is that insights into in-car experience are scarce, but Ford has a year to enhance its capabilities, especially as competitors like Rivian and Tesla are equipped with advanced digital assistants.

The new BlueCruise system is expected to debut in 2027, featuring point-to-point autonomy reminiscent of Tesla’s systems, while ensuring drivers remain prepared to take control when necessary.